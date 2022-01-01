Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs 10 Pro

VS
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 376K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4115 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (525 vs 408 PPI)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (107 vs 100 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord
752 nits
10 Pro +3%
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord
86.7%
10 Pro +4%
90%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 730
GPU clock 750 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord
603
10 Pro +61%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1946
10 Pro +76%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus Nord
376254
10 Pro +165%
998794
CPU 109312 229138
GPU 101846 438172
Memory 65178 172155
UX 101836 168167
Total score 376254 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus Nord
1639
10 Pro +483%
9563
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 9 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 1639 9563
PCMark 3.0 score - 10936
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12.1
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
10 Pro +1%
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +12%
18:15 hr
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
10 Pro +32%
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 150°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.9 dB
10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 January 2022
Release date September 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
