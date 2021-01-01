Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 5T – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 5T

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 5T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 815 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (750 against 432 nits)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (100 vs 82 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 279K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.82% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
OnePlus 5T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 408 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 79.88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +74%
750 nits
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord +9%
86.7%
OnePlus 5T
79.88%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 540
GPU clock 750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord +57%
608
OnePlus 5T
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord +15%
1920
OnePlus 5T
1674
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord +11%
309903
OnePlus 5T
279924
AnTuTu 8 Results (146th and 184th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 22 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +31%
13:22 hr
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +10%
18:15 hr
OnePlus 5T
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord +12%
25:05 hr
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 20 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84 dB
OnePlus 5T +2%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 November 2017
Release date September 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 525 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

