Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.