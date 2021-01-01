OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3700 mAh
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (765 against 654 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (457K versus 316K)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 730 and 620 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|85.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.7%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|200 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
620
OnePlus 7 +18%
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1960
OnePlus 7 +38%
2713
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
316014
OnePlus 7 +45%
457826
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (148th and 72nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OxygenOS 10.0.5
|OS size
|22 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4115 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:22 hr
OnePlus 7 +2%
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
OnePlus 7 +8%
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
25:00 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 63rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical
|Flash
|Dual LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 412 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|1.166 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.382 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4