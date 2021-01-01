Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 7 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 7

OnePlus Nord
VS
OnePlus 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3700 mAh
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (765 against 654 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (457K versus 316K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 730 and 620 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
OnePlus 7

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.7%
PWM 367 Hz 200 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +17%
765 nits
OnePlus 7
654 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord +1%
86.7%
OnePlus 7
85.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord
620
OnePlus 7 +18%
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1960
OnePlus 7 +38%
2713
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord
316014
OnePlus 7 +45%
457826
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (148th and 72nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size 22 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
OnePlus 7 +2%
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
OnePlus 7 +8%
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 63rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
85.4 dB
OnePlus 7 +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 May 2019
Release date September 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.

