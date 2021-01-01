Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 326K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (525 vs 408 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4115 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (859 against 743 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.8%
PWM 367 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord
743 nits
9 Pro +16%
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord
86.7%
9 Pro +4%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 660
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord
604
9 Pro +85%
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1925
9 Pro +88%
3615
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord
326611
9 Pro +97%
642798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (177th and 26th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 OxygenOS 11
OS size 22 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +1%
13:22 hr
9 Pro
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +36%
18:15 hr
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
9 Pro +34%
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 140°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord +5%
84.9 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 938 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
