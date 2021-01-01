OnePlus Nord vs 9 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 326K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 29% higher pixel density (525 vs 408 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4115 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (859 against 743 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
88
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|97.8%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|192 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|41.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
604
9 Pro +85%
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1925
9 Pro +88%
3615
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
326611
9 Pro +97%
642798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (177th and 26th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|22 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4115 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +1%
13:22 hr
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +36%
18:15 hr
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
9 Pro +34%
33:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|140°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 938 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
