OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9RT VS OnePlus Nord OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 381K)

Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 756 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4115 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 408 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness OnePlus Nord 756 nits OnePlus 9RT +71% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus Nord 86.7% OnePlus 9RT +1% 87.9%

Performance Tests of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 660 GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus Nord 608 OnePlus 9RT +83% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus Nord 1950 OnePlus 9RT +86% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus Nord 381214 OnePlus 9RT +87% 713869 CPU - 174825 GPU - 292456 Memory - 116096 UX - 133482 Total score 381214 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus Nord 1639 OnePlus 9RT +258% 5867 Stability 99% 66% Graphics test 9 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 1639 5867 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 OxygenOS 12 OS size 22 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4115 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus Nord 13:22 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Watching videos (Player) OnePlus Nord 18:15 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Talk (3G) OnePlus Nord 25:05 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus Nord 117 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality OnePlus Nord 92 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score OnePlus Nord 108 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus Nord 84.9 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2020 October 2021 Release date September 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.