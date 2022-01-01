Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A16 vs Note 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Oppo A16 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 17, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 99K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 175 points

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A16
vs
Note 12 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.52 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 86.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A16
82.9%
Note 12 Pro +4%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A16 and Infinix Note 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A16
175
Note 12 Pro +208%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A16
1001
Note 12 Pro +78%
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A16
99675
Note 12 Pro +272%
370650
CPU 36119 101532
GPU - 85043
Memory 25784 84788
UX 38427 101489
Total score 99675 370650
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 11.1 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 3:20 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2021 July 2022
Release date July 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

