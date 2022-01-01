Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Oppo A16 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 17, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.