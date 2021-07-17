Oppo A16 vs Oppo A15s VS Oppo A16 Oppo A15s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Oppo A16 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on July 17, 2021, against the Oppo A15s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A16 Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Oppo A15s 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (129K versus 100K)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo A16 Price Oppo A15s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83% Max. Brightness Oppo A16 479 nits Oppo A15s 479 nits

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Oppo A16 82.9% Oppo A15s 83%

Performance Tests of Oppo A16 and Oppo A15s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Oppo A16 176 Oppo A15s 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Oppo A16 1003 Oppo A15s 1003 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Oppo A16 100077 Oppo A15s +30% 129954

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4230 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced July 2021 December 2020 Release date July 2021 December 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A16. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A15s.