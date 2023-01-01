Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A17 vs Nokia C32 – which one to choose?

Oppo A17 vs Nokia C32

47 out of 100
Oppo A17
VS
46 out of 100
Nokia C32
Oppo A17
Nokia C32

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.56-inch Oppo A17 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on September 26, 2022, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A17
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Oppo A17 and Nokia C32 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A17
vs
Nokia C32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 480 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 81.6%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 199.4 g (7.03 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A17 +2%
83.3%
Nokia C32
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A17 and Nokia C32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Unisoc SC9863A1
Max clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A17
180
Nokia C32 +5%
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A17 +21%
989
Nokia C32
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A17
115420
Nokia C32 +1%
116386
CPU 33992 33668
GPU 16989 13642
Memory 28215 32880
UX 37341 36572
Total score 115420 116386
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 10 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 February 2023
Release date September 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A17. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia C32.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A17 and Realme C30
2. Oppo A17 and Galaxy A13
3. Oppo A17 and Redmi 10C
4. Nokia C32 and Redmi 12C
5. Nokia C32 and Nokia G21
6. Nokia C32 and Nokia G22
7. Nokia C32 and Galaxy A13
8. Nokia C32 and Galaxy A14
9. Nokia C32 and Moto G13
10. Nokia C32 and Realme C31
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский