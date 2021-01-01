Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A1k vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Oppo A1k vs Huawei Honor 8S

Оппо А1к
Oppo A1k
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo A1k (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A1k
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (88K versus 79K)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A1k
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 276 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.1% 78.1%

Design and build

Height 154.5 mm (6.08 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A1k +3%
80.1%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A1k and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A1k
n/a
Honor 8S
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A1k
n/a
Honor 8S
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A1k +11%
88500
Honor 8S
79484

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6 Lite EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 April 2019
Release date April 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8S. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A1k.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A1k or Huawei Honor 10i
2. Oppo A1k or Samsung Galaxy A11
3. Oppo A1k or Samsung Galaxy A10s
4. Oppo A1k or Oppo A5s
5. Oppo A1k or Oppo A3s
6. Huawei Honor 8S or Honor 8A
7. Huawei Honor 8S or Xiaomi Redmi 8
8. Huawei Honor 8S or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
9. Huawei Honor 8S or Honor 9A
10. Huawei Honor 8S or Honor 8 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish