Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.1-inch Oppo A1k (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 18, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.