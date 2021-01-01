Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A31 vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A31 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Оппо А31
Oppo A31
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A31 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A31
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (483 against 422 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 105K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 344 and 174 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A31
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A31 +14%
483 nits
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A31 +5%
89%
Honor 9X Lite
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A31 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A31
174
Honor 9X Lite +98%
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A31
1013
Honor 9X Lite +33%
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A31
105422
Honor 9X Lite +60%
168426

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A31
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
79.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date February 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Lite. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Honor 10i and Oppo A31
2. Galaxy A51 and Oppo A31
3. Galaxy A21s and Oppo A31
4. Redmi Note 8 and Oppo A31
5. Oppo A52 and Oppo A31
6. Redmi Note 8T and Honor 9X Lite
7. Galaxy A21s and Honor 9X Lite
8. P40 Lite and Honor 9X Lite
9. Redmi 9 and Honor 9X Lite
10. Honor 10 Lite and Honor 9X Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish