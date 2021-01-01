Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A31 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 13, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.