Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A31 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A31 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Оппо А31
Oppo A31
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A31 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 13, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A31
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 103K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 174 points
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A31
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A31
477 nits
P30 Lite +4%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A31 +6%
89%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A31 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A31
174
P30 Lite +81%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A31
1004
P30 Lite +27%
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A31
103633
P30 Lite +52%
157984

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6.1 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A31
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A31
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A31
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A31
n/a
P30 Lite
88.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2019
Release date February 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A31 vs Honor 10i
2. Oppo A31 vs Galaxy A51
3. Oppo A31 vs Galaxy A30s
4. Oppo A31 vs Redmi 8
5. Oppo A31 vs Galaxy A20s
6. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A50
7. P30 Lite vs Mi A3
8. P30 Lite vs Mi 9 Lite
9. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A51
10. P30 Lite vs P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish