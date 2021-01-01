Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A31 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo A31 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Оппо А31
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Oppo A31
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A31 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 13, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A31
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (472 against 416 nits)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A31
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A31 +13%
472 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A31 +5%
89%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A31 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A31
171
Note 10 Pro +154%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A31
999
Note 10 Pro +13%
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A31
84853
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 6.1 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A31
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2020 May 2021
Release date February 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A31 vs P30 Lite
2. Oppo A31 vs Redmi Note 8T
3. Oppo A31 vs Galaxy A31
4. Oppo A31 vs Galaxy A30s
5. Oppo A31 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Note 10 Pro vs Poco X3 NFC
7. Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Note 10 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro
9. Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 5
10. Note 10 Pro vs Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish