Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • Comes with 1210 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3020 mAh
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (535 against 494 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A3s
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.2% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A3s
494 nits
Honor 8A +8%
535 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Red, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A3s +2%
81.2%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A3s and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A3s
n/a
Honor 8A
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A3s
n/a
Honor 8A
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A3s
n/a
Honor 8A
108544

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 5.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:15 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A3s
n/a
Honor 8A
89.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2018 January 2019
Release date August 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A3s. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8A.

