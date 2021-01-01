Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.