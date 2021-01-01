Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A3s vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A3s vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Оппо А3с
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Oppo A3s
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.08% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (621 against 494 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A3s
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A3s
494 nits
Honor 9 Lite +26%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Red, Purple Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A3s +7%
81.2%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A3s and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Oppo A3s
749
Honor 9 Lite +22%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A3s
3293
Honor 9 Lite +9%
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A3s
63048
Honor 9 Lite +19%
74854
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 5.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:15 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A3s
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2018 December 2017
Release date August 2018 February 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A3s. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

