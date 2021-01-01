Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.