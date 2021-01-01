Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A3s vs Y9 (2019) – which one to choose?

Oppo A3s vs Huawei Y9 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y9 (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (494 against 442 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A3s
vs
Y9 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 82.8%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A3s +12%
494 nits
Y9 (2019)
442 nits

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Red, Purple Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A3s
81.2%
Y9 (2019) +2%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A3s and Huawei Y9 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A3s
n/a
Y9 (2019)
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A3s
63048
Y9 (2019) +116%
136333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A3s
n/a
Y9 (2019)
168610
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 5.1 EMUI 8.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:15 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 September 2018
Release date August 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y9 (2019) is definitely a better buy.

