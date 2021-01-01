Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A3s vs Meizu M6T – which one to choose?

Oppo A3s vs Meizu M6T

Оппо А3с
VS
Мейзу М6Т
Oppo A3s
Meizu M6T

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3300 mAh
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (494 against 442 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.54% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A3s
vs
Meizu M6T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 75.66%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A3s +12%
494 nits
Meizu M6T
442 nits

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 152.3 mm (6 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Red, Purple Black, Gold, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A3s +7%
81.2%
Meizu M6T
75.66%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A3s and Meizu M6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Oppo A3s +25%
749
Meizu M6T
597
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A3s +35%
3293
Meizu M6T
2438
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A3s +55%
63048
Meizu M6T
40553
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM ColorOS 5.1 Flyme UI 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:15 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32.9 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 May 2018
Release date August 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A3s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A3s and Galaxy A31
2. Oppo A3s and Redmi 8
3. Oppo A3s and Oppo A5s
4. Oppo A3s and Realme C3
5. Oppo A3s and Y11 (2019)
6. Meizu M6T and Redmi 7A
7. Meizu M6T and Meizu M6
8. Meizu M6T and Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish