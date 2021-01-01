Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A3s vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Meizu Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3600 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (494 against 442 nits)
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A3s
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 80.37%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A3s +12%
494 nits
Note 8
442 nits

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Red, Purple Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A3s +1%
81.2%
Note 8
80.37%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A3s and Meizu Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A3s
n/a
Note 8
269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A3s
n/a
Note 8
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A3s
63048
Note 8 +63%
102882
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A3s
n/a
Note 8
132975
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 5.1 Flyme UI 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power - 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:15 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2018 October 2018
Release date August 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu Note 8. It has a better performance, software, design, and sound.

