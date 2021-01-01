Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A3s vs Oppo A31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A3s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Oppo A31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A31
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A3s
vs
Oppo A31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.2% 89%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A3s +4%
494 nits
Oppo A31
477 nits

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Red, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A3s
81.2%
Oppo A31 +10%
89%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A3s and Oppo A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A3s
n/a
Oppo A31
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A3s
n/a
Oppo A31
1004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A3s
n/a
Oppo A31
103633

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 5.1 ColorOS 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:15 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2018 April 2020
Release date August 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A31 is definitely a better buy.

