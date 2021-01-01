Home > Smartphone comparison > A5 (2020) vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A5 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 11, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 170K)
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 307 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A5 (2020)
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 270 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
A5 (2020)
477 nits
Honor 10 +5%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
A5 (2020) +4%
82.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5 (2020) and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A5 (2020)
307
Honor 10 +13%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A5 (2020)
1393
Honor 10 +7%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A5 (2020)
170188
Honor 10 +27%
216364

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
A5 (2020)
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
A5 (2020)
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
A5 (2020)
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.2 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A5 (2020)
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 April 2018
Release date October 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A5 (2020). But if the display, performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

