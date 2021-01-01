Home > Smartphone comparison > A5 (2020) vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Oppo A5 (2020) vs Huawei Honor 10i

Оппо А5 (2020)
Oppo A5 (2020)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A5 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 11, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (477 against 371 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 154K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 307 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A5 (2020)
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
A5 (2020) +29%
477 nits
Honor 10i
371 nits

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
A5 (2020)
82.7%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5 (2020) and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A5 (2020)
307
Honor 10i +8%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A5 (2020) +5%
1393
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A5 (2020) +10%
170188
Honor 10i
154061

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.2 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2019
Release date October 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A5 (2020) is definitely a better buy.

