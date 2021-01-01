Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A5 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 11, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.