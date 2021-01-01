Home > Smartphone comparison > A5 (2020) vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A5 (2020) vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Оппо А5 (2020)
Oppo A5 (2020)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A5 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 11, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 58% higher pixel density (427 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (611 against 477 nits)
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A5 (2020)
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
A5 (2020)
477 nits
Honor 9 Lite +28%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
A5 (2020) +9%
82.7%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5 (2020) and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A5 (2020)
170188
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.2 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A5 (2020)
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 December 2017
Release date October 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A5 (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

