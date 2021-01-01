Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A5 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 11, 2019, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.