Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A5 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 11, 2019, against the Oppo A15s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.