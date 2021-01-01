Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A5 (2020) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on September 11, 2019, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.