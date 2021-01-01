Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.