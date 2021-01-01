Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A5 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (474 against 423 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 46% higher pixel density (396 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A5
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A5 +12%
474 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A5
81.2%
Honor 8X +3%
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 8X
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 8X
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A5
75894
Honor 8X +80%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 8X
138488
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM ColorOS 5.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:52 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2018
Release date July 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

