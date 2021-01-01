Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.