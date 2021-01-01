Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A5 vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo A5 vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Oppo A5
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% higher pixel density (391 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (517 against 477 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A5
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.2% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A5
477 nits
Honor 9X Pro +8%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A5
81.2%
Honor 9X Pro +4%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
309512

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 5.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:52 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A5
n/a
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 July 2019
Release date July 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

