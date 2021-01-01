Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.