Oppo A5 vs Huawei Nova 5T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3750 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
- 52% higher pixel density (412 vs 271 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.2%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1344:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Pink
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 5.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4230 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:52 hr
|1:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6912 x 4624
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|August 2019
|Release date
|July 2018
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 325 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.
