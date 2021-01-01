Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A5 vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A5 vs Huawei P20 Lite

Оппо А5
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Oppo A5
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on July 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 59% higher pixel density (432 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A5
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 271 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A5
474 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A5 +1%
81.2%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Oppo A5
771
P20 Lite +21%
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A5 +6%
3840
P20 Lite
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A5 +2%
75894
P20 Lite
74536
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 5.1 EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:52 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A5
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A5
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A5
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A5
n/a
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2018
Release date July 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A5 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Oppo A5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Oppo A5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
4. Oppo A5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Oppo A5 vs Huawei Honor 10
6. Huawei P20 Lite vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei P20 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A20
8. Huawei P20 Lite vs P30 Pro
9. Huawei P20 Lite vs P40 Lite
10. Huawei P20 Lite vs P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish