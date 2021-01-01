Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A52 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.7% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (191K versus 171K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 356 and 314 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A52
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 75%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31.8 ms -
Contrast 1587:1 -
Max. Brightness
Oppo A52
470 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A52 +10%
82.7%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A52 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 615
GPU clock 600 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A52
314
Pixel 3a +13%
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A52
1374
Pixel 3a
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A52
171553
Pixel 3a +12%
191286
AnTuTu Results (287th and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 16.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:37 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 11
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A52
90.4 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 May 2019
Release date April 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A52 is definitely a better buy.

