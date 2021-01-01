Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.