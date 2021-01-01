Oppo A52 vs Huawei Honor 30 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 175K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 314 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|31.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1587:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC4
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Honor 30 Lite +75%
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1405
Honor 30 Lite +59%
2227
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175044
Honor 30 Lite +84%
322845
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|16.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:37 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Lite is definitely a better buy.
