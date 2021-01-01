Oppo A52 vs Huawei Honor 8A
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 107K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 44% higher pixel density (405 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (540 against 470 nits)
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|98.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|31.8 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|1587:1
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|16.6 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:37 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|January 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A52 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1