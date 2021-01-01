Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A52 vs Nova 7i – which one to choose?

Oppo A52 vs Huawei Nova 7i

Oppo A52
Huawei Nova 7i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 175K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 600 and 314 points

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A52
vs
Nova 7i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 405 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31.8 ms -
Contrast 1587:1 -
Max. Brightness
Oppo A52
474 nits
Nova 7i +6%
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A52
82.7%
Nova 7i +1%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A52 and Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A52
314
Nova 7i +91%
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A52
1405
Nova 7i +68%
2357
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A52
175044
Nova 7i +65%
289221
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (298th and 165th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.1 EMUI 10
OS size 16.6 GB 14.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:37 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A52
91.6 dB
Nova 7i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 January 2020
Release date April 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7i. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A52.

