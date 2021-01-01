Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.