Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Huawei Y7 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (544 against 474 nits)
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A52
vs
Y7 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 80.28%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 93%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31.8 ms 34.4 ms
Contrast 1587:1 1116:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A52
474 nits
Y7 (2019) +15%
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A52 +3%
82.7%
Y7 (2019)
80.28%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A52 and Huawei Y7 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A52
1405
Y7 (2019)
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A52
175044
Y7 (2019)
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 7.1 EMUI 8.2
OS size 16.6 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:37 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A52 +5%
91.6 dB
Y7 (2019)
87.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 January 2018
Release date April 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A52 is definitely a better buy.

