Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.