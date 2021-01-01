Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A52 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo A52 vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Оппо А52
Oppo A52
VS
Моторола Мото G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 168K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 648 and 314 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A52
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31.8 ms -
Contrast 1587:1 -
Max. Brightness
Oppo A52
469 nits
Moto G 5G +3%
484 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A52
82.7%
Moto G 5G +4%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A52 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A52
314
Moto G 5G +106%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A52
1376
Moto G 5G +44%
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A52
168656
Moto G 5G +85%
311933

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 16.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:37 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A52
n/a
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A52
n/a
Moto G 5G
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A52
n/a
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A52
90.4 dB
Moto G 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 November 2020
Release date April 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A52 and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Oppo A52 and Samsung Galaxy A31
3. Oppo A52 and Samsung Galaxy M31
4. Oppo A52 and Xiaomi Redmi 9
5. Oppo A52 and Oppo A72
6. Motorola Moto G 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51
7. Motorola Moto G 5G and Oppo Realme X3
8. Motorola Moto G 5G and Oppo Realme 7 Pro
9. Motorola Moto G 5G and Vivo V20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish