Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.