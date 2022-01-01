Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A52 vs Moto G30 – which one to choose?

Oppo A52 vs Motorola Moto G30

Оппо А52
VS
Моторола Мото G30
Oppo A52
Motorola Moto G30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A52
vs
Moto G30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 93.1%
PWM Not detected 176 Hz
Response time 31.8 ms 57 ms
Contrast 1587:1 835:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Oppo A52 +1%
468 nits
Moto G30
465 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A52
82.7%
Moto G30
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A52 and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A52 +3%
314
Moto G30
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A52 +10%
1380
Moto G30
1259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A52 +2%
205034
Moto G30
200540
CPU 70623 65529
GPU 37626 40359
Memory 48752 40590
UX 48514 54464
Total score 205034 200540
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A52
n/a
Moto G30
384
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 384
PCMark 3.0 score - 6627
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 16.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:37 hr 2:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:31 hr
Watching video - 14:54 hr
Gaming - 05:41 hr
Standby - 139 hr
General battery life
Oppo A52
n/a
Moto G30
38:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4520 x 3060
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A52 +11%
91.2 dB
Moto G30
82.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 February 2021
Release date April 2020 February 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A52. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A52 and Oppo A53
2. Oppo A52 and Motorola Moto G50
3. Motorola Moto G30 and Motorola Moto G31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish