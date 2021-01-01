Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A52 vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Oppo A52 vs Motorola Moto G50

Oppo A52
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (476 against 363 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 181K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 318 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A52
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 93.2%
PWM Not detected 2336000 Hz
Response time 31.8 ms 44 ms
Contrast 1587:1 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A52 +31%
476 nits
Moto G50
363 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A52
82.7%
Moto G50 +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A52 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A52
318
Moto G50 +59%
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A52
1400
Moto G50 +18%
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A52
142727
Moto G50
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A52
181764
Moto G50 +34%
244406
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 16.6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:37 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A52
n/a
Moto G50
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A52
n/a
Moto G50
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A52
n/a
Moto G50
43:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A52 +15%
91.2 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2021
Release date April 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G50. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A52.

