Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 205K)
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (632 against 468 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A52
vs
Moto G82 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 640 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 86.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 95.1%
PWM Not detected 119 Hz
Response time 31.8 ms 12 ms
Contrast 1587:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Oppo A52
468 nits
Moto G82 5G +35%
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A52
82.7%
Moto G82 5G +4%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A52 and Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A52
314
Moto G82 5G +105%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A52
1380
Moto G82 5G +29%
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A52
205034
Moto G82 5G +98%
405200
CPU 70623 121066
GPU 37626 102050
Memory 48752 71622
UX 48514 114160
Total score 205034 405200
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1210
PCMark 3.0 score - 10246
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 16.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:37 hr 1:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A52 +10%
91.2 dB
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 May 2022
Release date April 2020 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G82 5G is definitely a better buy.

