Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 20, 2020, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.