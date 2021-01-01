Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs Huawei Honor 10

Оппо А53
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Oppo A53
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 144K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 350 and 247 points
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 269 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53
473 nits
Honor 10 +6%
502 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +4%
82.9%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
247
Honor 10 +42%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1225
Honor 10 +22%
1492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
144795
Honor 10 +51%
218482

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2020 April 2018
Release date August 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the performance, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
2. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Oppo A53 or Oppo A52
5. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi 9
6. Huawei Honor 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 or Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 or Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 or Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish