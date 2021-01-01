Oppo A53 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1804 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (478 against 441 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
- 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 269 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|38.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|805:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1804 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
143249
Honor 10 Lite +2%
145501
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
28:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4368 x 2912
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|November 2018
|Release date
|August 2020
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.
