Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.